Thor Industries's Return On Capital Employed Overview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q4, Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) earned $315.76 million, a 29.96% increase from the preceding quarter. Thor Industries also posted a total of $3.59 billion in sales, a 3.87% increase since Q3. Thor Industries earned $242.97 million, and sales totaled $3.46 billion in Q3.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Thor Industries posted an ROCE of 0.11%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Thor Industries is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Thor Industries, the positive return on capital employed ratio of 0.11% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Thor Industries reported Q4 earnings per share at $4.12/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.93/share.

 

