Accenture: Q4 Earnings Insights
Accenture(NYSE:ACN) stock fell by 1.1% after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Accenture beat their estimated earnings by 0.46%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2,584,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Accenture's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.19
|2.23
|1.90
|2.05
|1.73
|EPS Actual
|2.20
|2.40
|2.03
|2.17
|1.70
|Price Change %
|-1.1%
|1.06%
|-1.17%
|0.67%
|0.1%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Accenture sees Q1 sales of $13.9B-$14.35B.
