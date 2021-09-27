Accenture: Q4 Earnings Insights

Accenture(NYSE:ACN) stock fell by 1.1% after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Accenture beat their estimated earnings by 0.46%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,584,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Accenture's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.19 2.23 1.90 2.05 1.73 EPS Actual 2.20 2.40 2.03 2.17 1.70 Price Change % -1.1% 1.06% -1.17% 0.67% 0.1%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Accenture sees Q1 sales of $13.9B-$14.35B.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.