 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Accenture: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 7:46am   Comments
Share:
Accenture: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Accenture(NYSE:ACN) stock fell by 1.1% after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Accenture beat their estimated earnings by 0.46%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,584,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Accenture's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.19 2.23 1.90 2.05 1.73
EPS Actual 2.20 2.40 2.03 2.17 1.70
Price Change % -1.1% 1.06% -1.17% 0.67% 0.1%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Accenture sees Q1 sales of $13.9B-$14.35B.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (ACN)

Expert Ratings For Accenture
Inflation Appears To Be Setting The Tone For Stocks Going Forward
How Analysts Rate Accenture Post Q4 Results?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Surges 1.5%; BlackBerry Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; Eargo Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings