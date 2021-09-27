Darden Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Insights

Darden Restaurants(NYSE:DRI) stock fell by 0.5% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Darden Restaurants beat their estimated earnings by 6.67%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $779,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 3.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Darden Restaurants's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.65 1.79 0.69 0.71 0.05 EPS Actual 1.76 2.03 0.98 0.74 0.56 Price Change % -0.5% 3.05% 2.82% -2.07% -0.14%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Darden Restaurants sees FY22 sales of $9.4B-$9.6B.

