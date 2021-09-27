Darden Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Insights
Darden Restaurants(NYSE:DRI) stock fell by 0.5% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Darden Restaurants beat their estimated earnings by 6.67%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $779,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 3.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Darden Restaurants's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.65
|1.79
|0.69
|0.71
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|1.76
|2.03
|0.98
|0.74
|0.56
|Price Change %
|-0.5%
|3.05%
|2.82%
|-2.07%
|-0.14%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Darden Restaurants sees FY22 sales of $9.4B-$9.6B.
