 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Darden Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Share:
Darden Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Darden Restaurants(NYSE:DRI) stock fell by 0.5% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Darden Restaurants beat their estimated earnings by 6.67%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $779,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 3.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Darden Restaurants's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.65 1.79 0.69 0.71 0.05
EPS Actual 1.76 2.03 0.98 0.74 0.56
Price Change % -0.5% 3.05% 2.82% -2.07% -0.14%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Darden Restaurants sees FY22 sales of $9.4B-$9.6B.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (DRI)

Where Darden Restaurants Stands With Analysts
Inflation Appears To Be Setting The Tone For Stocks Going Forward
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Why Darden Restaurants Stock Is Making New All-Time Highs Today
Darden Restaurants Stock Gains After Strong Q1 Earnings, Raised FY22 Outlook
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com