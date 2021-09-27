Recap: Aehr Test Systems Q1 Earnings
Aehr Test Systems(NASDAQ:AEHR) stock rose by 34.3% after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aehr Test Systems beat their estimated earnings by 33.33%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,634,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 21.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aehr Test Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.05
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|0.04
|-0.02
|-0.07
|-0.09
|Price Change %
|34.3%
|21.0%
|-10.15%
|-17.25%
|6.99%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Aehr Test Systems sees FY21 revenue of $50M.
