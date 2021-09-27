Recap: Aehr Test Systems Q1 Earnings

Aehr Test Systems(NASDAQ:AEHR) stock rose by 34.3% after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aehr Test Systems beat their estimated earnings by 33.33%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3,634,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 21.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aehr Test Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.02 0.02 -0.05 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.02 0.04 -0.02 -0.07 -0.09 Price Change % 34.3% 21.0% -10.15% -17.25% 6.99%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Aehr Test Systems sees FY21 revenue of $50M.

