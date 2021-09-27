AAR: Q1 Earnings Insights
AAR(NYSE:AIR) stock fell by 1.02% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AAR beat their estimated earnings by 8.33%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $54,300,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AAR's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.45
|0.29
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.47
|0.37
|0.31
|0.17
|Price Change %
|-1.02%
|3.0%
|1.85%
|1.59%
|9.65%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
AAR earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
