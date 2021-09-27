AAR: Q1 Earnings Insights

AAR(NYSE:AIR) stock fell by 1.02% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AAR beat their estimated earnings by 8.33%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $54,300,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AAR's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.45 0.29 0.18 EPS Actual 0.52 0.47 0.37 0.31 0.17 Price Change % -1.02% 3.0% 1.85% 1.59% 9.65%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

AAR earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

