Recap: Vail Resorts Q4 Earnings
Vail Resorts(NYSE:MTN) stock rose by 7.37% on Friday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vail Resorts beat their estimated earnings by 1.13%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $126,993,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 2.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vail Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-3.53
|6.47
|2.26
|-3.54
|-3.43
|EPS Actual
|-3.49
|6.72
|3.62
|-3.82
|-3.82
|Price Change %
|7.37%
|-2.37%
|3.12%
|-4.62%
|0.46%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Vail sees FY22 net income of $278M-$349M and EBITDA of $785M-$835M.
