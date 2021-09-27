Recap: Vail Resorts Q4 Earnings

Vail Resorts(NYSE:MTN) stock rose by 7.37% on Friday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vail Resorts beat their estimated earnings by 1.13%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $126,993,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 2.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vail Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -3.53 6.47 2.26 -3.54 -3.43 EPS Actual -3.49 6.72 3.62 -3.82 -3.82 Price Change % 7.37% -2.37% 3.12% -4.62% 0.46%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Vail sees FY22 net income of $278M-$349M and EBITDA of $785M-$835M.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.