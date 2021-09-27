Recap: Costco Wholesale Q4 Earnings
Costco Wholesale(NASDAQ:COST) stock rose by 3.31% on Friday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Costco Wholesale beat their estimated earnings by 9.24%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $9,292,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 2.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Costco Wholesale's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.57
|2.34
|2.45
|2.05
|2.83
|EPS Actual
|3.90
|2.75
|2.14
|2.29
|3.13
|Price Change %
|3.31%
|-2.38%
|-0.54%
|0.62%
|-1.27%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Costco Wholesale earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News