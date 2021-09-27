Recap: Costco Wholesale Q4 Earnings

Costco Wholesale(NASDAQ:COST) stock rose by 3.31% on Friday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Costco Wholesale beat their estimated earnings by 9.24%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $9,292,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 2.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Costco Wholesale's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 3.57 2.34 2.45 2.05 2.83 EPS Actual 3.90 2.75 2.14 2.29 3.13 Price Change % 3.31% -2.38% -0.54% 0.62% -1.27%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Costco Wholesale earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

