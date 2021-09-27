Trip.com Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Trip.com Group(NASDAQ:TCOM) stock fell by 0.85% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trip.com Group beat their estimated earnings by 200.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $464,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 4.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trip.com Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.33 0.04 0.17 -0.46 EPS Actual 0.18 -0.05 0.27 0.34 -0.27 Price Change % -0.85% 4.01% -1.86% -3.66% 8.65%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Trip.com Group earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

