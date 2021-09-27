Trip.com Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Trip.com Group(NASDAQ:TCOM) stock fell by 0.85% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trip.com Group beat their estimated earnings by 200.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $464,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 4.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trip.com Group's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|-0.33
|0.04
|0.17
|-0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|-0.05
|0.27
|0.34
|-0.27
|Price Change %
|-0.85%
|4.01%
|-1.86%
|-3.66%
|8.65%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Trip.com Group earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
