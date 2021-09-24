 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Costco Wholesale Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 9:27am   Comments
Share:
Costco Wholesale Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COSTreported fourth-quarter FY21 total revenue growth of 17.4% year-on-year, to $62.68 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $61.3 billion. Net sales for the quarter increased 17.5% to $61.44 billion.
  • Comparable sales for the quarter rose 15.5% and were up 9.4% on an adjusted basis.
  • Merchandise costs increased 17.9%. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 12% Y/Y.
  • The operating margin was 3.6%, and operating income for the quarter rose 17.9% to $1.9 billion.
  • Costco held $12.18 billion in cash and equivalents as of August 29, 2021.
  • EPS of $3.76 includes a $0.14 per share negative impact of a write-off of certain information technology assets. Analysts expected the company to report EPS of $3.13.
  • Price action: COST shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $455 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed Speakers
5 Stocks To Watch For September 24, 2021
Chinese Real Estate Giant Evergrande Expected To Pay Off Some Debt
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For September 23, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com