Gaotu Techedu: Q2 Earnings Insights
Gaotu Techedu(NYSE:GOTU) stock fell by 0.32% on Thursday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 01:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gaotu Techedu missed their estimated earnings by 109.09%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $112,145,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.47, which was followed by a 4.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gaotu Techedu's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.22
|-0.38
|-0.38
|-0.31
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.46
|-0.85
|-0.39
|-0.57
|0.04
|Price Change %
|-0.32%
|4.58%
|8.86%
|-7.97%
|-5.44%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Gaotu Techedu earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
