Gaotu Techedu: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Gaotu Techedu: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

Gaotu Techedu(NYSE:GOTU) stock fell by 0.32% on Thursday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 01:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gaotu Techedu missed their estimated earnings by 109.09%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $112,145,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.47, which was followed by a 4.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gaotu Techedu's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020
EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.38 -0.38 -0.31 0.06
EPS Actual -0.46 -0.85 -0.39 -0.57 0.04
Price Change % -0.32% 4.58% 8.86% -7.97% -5.44%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Gaotu Techedu earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

