Recap: BlackBerry Q2 Earnings
BlackBerry(NYSE:BB) stock rose by 10.88% on Thursday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BlackBerry beat their estimated earnings by 14.29%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $91,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BlackBerry's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.05
|0.03
|-0.01
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|0.11
|Price Change %
|10.88%
|-4.42%
|-9.74%
|-15.86%
|0.42%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
BlackBerry earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
