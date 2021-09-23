Cracker Barrel Old: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cracker Barrel Old(NASDAQ:CBRL) stock rose by 3.0% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old missed their estimated earnings by 3.43%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $289,340,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.25, which was followed by a 1.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cracker Barrel Old's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.33 0.26 0.8 0.35 -1.05 EPS Actual 2.25 1.51 0.7 0.69 -0.85 Price Change % 3.0% 1.46% 4.2% -2.38% -4.76%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Cracker Barrel Old earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

