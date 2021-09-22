 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why WiMi Hologram Cloud's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
Share:

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares are trading higher after the company reported total revenue increased 202.2% to $79.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

WiMi Hologram Cloud is currently up 18.41% to a price of $4.18. The stock's volume is currently 65.35 million, which is roughly 6674.36% of its recent 30-day volume average of 979.18 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of WiMi Hologram Cloud's stock was $4.13 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $12.94 and a low of $3.47 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (WIMI)

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps 100 Points; InnovAge Shares Plummet
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
WiMi Hologram Cloud Clocks 202% Revenue Growth In 1H
WiMi Hologram Cloud's Introduces WiMi HoloAR lens
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-WIIM why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com