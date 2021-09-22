Why WiMi Hologram Cloud's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares are trading higher after the company reported total revenue increased 202.2% to $79.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

WiMi Hologram Cloud is currently up 18.41% to a price of $4.18. The stock's volume is currently 65.35 million, which is roughly 6674.36% of its recent 30-day volume average of 979.18 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of WiMi Hologram Cloud's stock was $4.13 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $12.94 and a low of $3.47 in the past 52 weeks.

