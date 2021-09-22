Why InnovAge Holding's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

InnovAge is currently down 25.49% to a price of $8.68. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.11 million, about 1486.25% of its recent 30-day volume average of 209.45 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $15.87 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $27.18 and fallen to a low of $11.45.

