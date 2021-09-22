 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biodesix's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
Biodesix's Return On Capital Employed Insights

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) brought in sales totaling $11.88 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 89.63%, resulting in a loss of $10.59 million. In Q1, Biodesix brought in $28.87 million in sales but lost $5.58 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Biodesix posted an ROCE of -0.41%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Biodesix is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Biodesix, a negative ROCE ratio of -0.41% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital.Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Biodesix reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.41/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.29/share.

 

Related Articles (BDSX)

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Produces Durable Response Against Variants, FDA Approves Jazz's Sleep Disorder Drug, Dermata IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings