JinkoSolar Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 7:07am   Comments
JinkoSolar Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

JinkoSolar Holding Co(NYSE:JKS) stock fell by 3.63% on Thursday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co beat their estimated earnings by 656.25%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $32,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 13.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JinkoSolar Holding Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.02 0.15 0.85 0.61
EPS Actual 0.89 0.15 0.11 1.06 1.20
Price Change % -3.63% 13.58% -0.54% 6.96% -1.88%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

JinkoSolar Holding Co earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

