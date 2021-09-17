JinkoSolar Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
JinkoSolar Holding Co(NYSE:JKS) stock fell by 3.63% on Thursday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JinkoSolar Holding Co beat their estimated earnings by 656.25%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $32,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 13.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JinkoSolar Holding Co's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.16
|-0.02
|0.15
|0.85
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.15
|0.11
|1.06
|1.20
|Price Change %
|-3.63%
|13.58%
|-0.54%
|6.96%
|-1.88%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
JinkoSolar Holding Co earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
