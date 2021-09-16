Coda Octopus Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Coda Octopus Group(NASDAQ:CODA) stock rose by 0.9% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coda Octopus Group beat their estimated earnings by 8.33%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $431,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 4.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coda Octopus Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.05 0.03 EPS Actual 0.13 0.20 0.10 0.11 0.09 Price Change % 0.9% -4.14% 2.1% 1.16% -0.5%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Coda Octopus Group earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

