Recap: Aspen Group Q1 Earnings

Aspen Group(NASDAQ:ASPU) stock rose by 3.73% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aspen Group beat their estimated earnings by 40.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4,265,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 7.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aspen Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 -0.03 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.03 -0.09 -0.05 0 Price Change % 3.73% -7.68% -9.79% -2.27% 0.5%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Aspen Group earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

