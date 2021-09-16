Recap: Aspen Group Q1 Earnings
Aspen Group(NASDAQ:ASPU) stock rose by 3.73% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aspen Group beat their estimated earnings by 40.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4,265,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 7.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aspen Group's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.09
|-0.05
|0
|Price Change %
|3.73%
|-7.68%
|-9.79%
|-2.27%
|0.5%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Aspen Group earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News