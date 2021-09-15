 Skip to main content

NAPCO Security: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 7:03am   Comments
NAPCO Security: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

NAPCO Security(NASDAQ:NSSC) stock rose by 2.16% on Tuesday after the company reported their Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NAPCO Security beat their estimated earnings by 8.0%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $12,423,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NAPCO Security's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.25 0.17 0.11 0.10 0.180
EPS Actual 0.27 0.24 0.17 0.13 -0.003
Price Change % 2.16% 0.24% 0.26% 7.0% 2.5%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

NAPCO Security earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

