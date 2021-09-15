NAPCO Security: Q4 Earnings Insights
NAPCO Security(NASDAQ:NSSC) stock rose by 2.16% on Tuesday after the company reported their Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NAPCO Security beat their estimated earnings by 8.0%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $12,423,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NAPCO Security's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.17
|0.11
|0.10
|0.180
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.24
|0.17
|0.13
|-0.003
|Price Change %
|2.16%
|0.24%
|0.26%
|7.0%
|2.5%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
NAPCO Security earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News