RF Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

RF Industries(NASDAQ:RFIL) stock fell by 4.5% after the company reported their Q3 earnings results on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RF Industries beat their estimated earnings by 62.5%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,713,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 0.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RF Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.13 0.49 -0.03 0.04 0.02 Price Change % -4.5% -0.88% -2.28% -12.65% 5.39%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

RF Industries management provided guidance for their next quarterly earnings announcement, forecasting between $0.07 and $0.08 during Q4, 2019.

This presents a -42.31% in quarter-over-quarter growth for RF Industries, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.