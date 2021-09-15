RF Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
RF Industries(NASDAQ:RFIL) stock fell by 4.5% after the company reported their Q3 earnings results on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RF Industries beat their estimated earnings by 62.5%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,713,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 0.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RF Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.49
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|Price Change %
|-4.5%
|-0.88%
|-2.28%
|-12.65%
|5.39%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
RF Industries management provided guidance for their next quarterly earnings announcement, forecasting between $0.07 and $0.08 during Q4, 2019.
This presents a -42.31% in quarter-over-quarter growth for RF Industries, a bearish signal to many investors.
