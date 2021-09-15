Volt Information Sciences: Q3 Earnings Insights

Volt Information Sciences(AMEX:VOLT) stock fell by 7.69% after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Volt Information Sciences beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $31,593,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Volt Information Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.01 -0.19 0.01 -0.21 EPS Actual 0.05 0.12 -0.08 0.11 -0.09 Price Change % -7.69% -6.92% 5.17% -14.94% -8.65%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Volt Information Sciences earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

