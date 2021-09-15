Volt Information Sciences: Q3 Earnings Insights
Volt Information Sciences(AMEX:VOLT) stock fell by 7.69% after the company reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Volt Information Sciences beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $31,593,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Volt Information Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|-0.01
|-0.19
|0.01
|-0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.12
|-0.08
|0.11
|-0.09
|Price Change %
|-7.69%
|-6.92%
|5.17%
|-14.94%
|-8.65%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Volt Information Sciences earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
