 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kaspien Holdings Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Revenue Misses Consensus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Share:
Kaspien Holdings Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Revenue Misses Consensus
  • Kaspien Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KSPNreported a second-quarter FY21 net revenue decline of 17.5% year-on-year, to $34.89 million, missing the analyst consensus of $39.33 million.
  • Gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 50 basis points to $59.0 million, and the subscription GMV increased 33% to $24.9 million.
  • Gross profit decreased 17% Y/Y to $8.8 million, and the margin was flat at 25.3%.
  • The company's operating loss widened to $(1.4) million.
  • EPS of $0.03 beat the analyst consensus of $(0.47).
  • Kaspien held $2.6 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: KSPN shares closed higher by 2.64% at $20.25 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2021
A Light Earnings Week Ahead
A Look Into Kaspien Holdings Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com