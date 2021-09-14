Fulgent Genetics's Return on Invested Capital Overview

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) posted Q2 earnings of $98.90 million, an increase from Q1 of 62.95%. Sales dropped to $153.62 million, a 57.26% decrease between quarters. In Q1, Fulgent Genetics earned $266.92 million, and total sales reached $359.43 million.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Fulgent Genetics posted an ROIC of 10.59%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Fulgent Genetics, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 10.59% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Fulgent Genetics reported Q2 earnings per share at $2.55/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $2.81/share.