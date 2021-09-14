 Skip to main content

Mytheresa Clocks 36% Growth In Q4 Sales
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 9:28am   Comments
  • MYT Netherlands Parent BV (NYSE: MYTE) or Mytheresa reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 36.1% year-on-year, to €162.4 million.
  • Sales in the U.S. jumped 133.3% Y/Y due to an increase in consumer demand.
  • Gross profit improved 40.1% to €77.4 million, and the gross margin for the quarter expanded 140 basis points Y/Y to 47.7%.
  • The company reported an operating loss of €(6.2) million compared to a profit in Q4 FY20.
  • Mytheresa held €76.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted net income declined 19.3% to €7.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA of €11.2 million decreased 25.5% Y/Y.
  • Outlook: Mytheresa sees FY22 sales of €680 million - €700 million. The company expects FY22 GMV of €750 million - €770 million, representing a 22% - 25% growth.
  • Price Action: MYTE shares closed at $30.40 on Monday.

