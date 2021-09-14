So-Young Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
So-Young Intl(NASDAQ:SY) stock fell by 11.63% after the company reported their Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 05:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
So-Young Intl beat their estimated earnings by 22.22%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $23,525,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.15, which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at So-Young Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.09
|0.10
|0.04
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|-0.06
|0.05
|0
|0
|Price Change %
|2.7%
|0.0%
|0.4%
|-9.41%
|7.53%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
So-Young Intl earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
