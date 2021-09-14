Kroger: Q2 Earnings Insights
Kroger(NYSE:KR) stock rose by 0.49% on Monday after the company reported their Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kroger beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,193,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 1.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kroger's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|1.01
|0.69
|0.67
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|1.19
|0.81
|0.71
|0.73
|Price Change %
|-7.5%
|-1.1%
|1.03%
|-0.97%
|-1.07%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Kroger earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
