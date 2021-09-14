Kroger: Q2 Earnings Insights

Kroger(NYSE:KR) stock rose by 0.49% on Monday after the company reported their Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kroger beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,193,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 1.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kroger's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.64 1.01 0.69 0.67 0.55 EPS Actual 0.80 1.19 0.81 0.71 0.73 Price Change % -7.5% -1.1% 1.03% -0.97% -1.07%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Kroger earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

