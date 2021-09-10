 Skip to main content

How Good Are Planet Fitness's Earnings? | Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 11:52am   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) earned $40.25 million, a 36.88% increase from the preceding quarter. Planet Fitness also posted a total of $137.25 million in sales, a 22.68% increase since Q1. In Q1, Planet Fitness earned $29.41 million, and total sales reached $111.88 million.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Planet Fitness posted an ROIC of 3.72%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Planet Fitness, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 3.72% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Planet Fitness reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.21/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.23/share.

 

