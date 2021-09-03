 Skip to main content

Fuwei Films Reports 21.4% Revenue Growth In Q2
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 7:43am   Comments
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd (NASDAQ: FFHLreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 21.4% year-on-year, to RMB100.6 million ($15.60 million).
  • Specialty films sales increased 43.5% Y/Y, and overseas sales rose 78.7%.
  • Gross profit gained 15.7% Y/Y to RMB39.9 million ($6.2 million), with a gross profit rate of 39.6%, a contraction of 200 basis points.
  • The operating margin was 25.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 64.9% to RMB25.9 million ($4.01 million).
  • The company held RMB176.1 million ($27.3 million) in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled RMB19.98 million ($3.1 million).
  • EPS was RMB6.06 ($0.94).
  • Price Action: FFHL shares closed higher by 5.68% at $10.04 on Thursday.

