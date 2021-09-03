 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mister Car Wash Opens New Locations In Houston
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Share:
Mister Car Wash Opens New Locations In Houston
  • Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCWannounced the opening of two new Express Exterior locations, expanding its presence across the Houston Metro area.
  • The two new locations are located at 2466 Gessner Rd. in Houston and 7705 Spencer Hwy. in Pasadena.
  • “The Houston market is one of our largest regions in the country and we see continued opportunity to add stores throughout the surrounding communities,” said Ryan Darby, VP of Development and Construction at Mister Car Wash.
  • Price Action: MCW shares closed lower by 0.11% at $19.02 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCW)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Mister Car Wash
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Mister Car Wash
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Expert Ratings For Mister Car Wash
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com