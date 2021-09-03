Mister Car Wash Opens New Locations In Houston
- Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) announced the opening of two new Express Exterior locations, expanding its presence across the Houston Metro area.
- The two new locations are located at 2466 Gessner Rd. in Houston and 7705 Spencer Hwy. in Pasadena.
- “The Houston market is one of our largest regions in the country and we see continued opportunity to add stores throughout the surrounding communities,” said Ryan Darby, VP of Development and Construction at Mister Car Wash.
- Price Action: MCW shares closed lower by 0.11% at $19.02 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News