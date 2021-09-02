 Skip to main content

Price Over Earnings Overview: Novartis
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Looking into the current session, Novartis Inc. (NYSE:NVS) is trading at $92.23, after a 0.45% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 0.02%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 6.40%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 6.38%.

Price Candles

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Novartis Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 36.3 of the Pharmaceuticals industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

Price Candles

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PEEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

