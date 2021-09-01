 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Caleres Stock Gains As Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Caleres Stock Gains As Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CALreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 34.7% year-on-year, to $675.5 million, beating the analyst consensus of $640.40 million.
  • Net sales in the Famous Footwear segment improved 35.8% Y/Y, and the Brand Portfolio segment rose 30.2%.
  • The gross profit increased 76.5% Y/Y to $322 million, with the margin expanding 1130 points to 47.7%.
  • The operating margin was 9.3%, and operating income for the quarter was $62.79 million compared to $(24.14) million in Q2 FY20.
  • Caleres held $54.7 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $135.6 million.
  • Inventory declined 2% Y/Y, reflecting ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.19 beat the analyst consensus of $0.53.
  • "Looking ahead, we remain cautious about the macro environment given the uncertainty surrounding new COVID-19 variants and ongoing challenges in the global supply chain," said Diane Sullivan, Chairman and CEO.
  • Outlook: Caleres sees FY21 adjusted EPS $3.25 - $3.50 versus the consensus of $2.24.
  • The company expects Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.10 - $1.25 versus the consensus of $0.66.
  • Price Action: CAL shares are trading higher by 3.50% at $25.45 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAL)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of ADP, Manufacturing Data
5 Stocks To Watch For September 1, 2021
Return on Capital Employed Insights for Caleres
Earnings Scheduled For August 31, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com