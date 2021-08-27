 Skip to main content

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Quidel
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 5:15pm   Comments
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) posted Q2 earnings of $24.33 million, an increase from Q1 of 89.18%. Sales dropped to $176.61 million, a 52.95% decrease between quarters. In Q1, Quidel earned $224.91 million, and total sales reached $375.34 million.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Quidel's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Quidel posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Quidel, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Quidel reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.75/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $1.46/share.

 

