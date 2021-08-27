 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Pops After Q3, Q4 Outlook In Shareholder Letter
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Pops After Q3, Q4 Outlook In Shareholder Letter
  • Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) released a letter to shareholders from Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO, and President.
  • The management highlights improved Q2 results with revenue growth of 23% and gross profit grew 37% (excluding the disposed business) compared to last year.
  • It reduced non-receivables debt and redeemable preference shares from $72.3 million (81%) to $13.5 million - decreasing the interest burden by more than $3.6 million per annum.
  • The company's proceeds from the most recent financing are to be used for working capital purposes. In particular, a portion of these funds earmarked for expanding temporary contractor payroll from September onwards.
  • The management expects Q3 operating results to exceed Q2, and that Q4 should show further improvement over Q3. It also anticipates achieving positive net income by the end of Q4.
  • Organic growth in six operating brands is enhanced by expanding geographic footprint into new regions and increasing cross-sales between brands.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions' goal is to grow organically and through select accretive M&A transactions to achieve sustainable, profitable growth to a $500 million revenue company over the next two years.
  • Price Action: STAF shares traded higher by 9.79% at $2.02 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STAF)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains 270 Points; Vivos Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Surges 5%; Staffing 360 Solutions Shares Plunge
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Guidance Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com