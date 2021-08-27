Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Pops After Q3, Q4 Outlook In Shareholder Letter
- Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) released a letter to shareholders from Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO, and President.
- The management highlights improved Q2 results with revenue growth of 23% and gross profit grew 37% (excluding the disposed business) compared to last year.
- It reduced non-receivables debt and redeemable preference shares from $72.3 million (81%) to $13.5 million - decreasing the interest burden by more than $3.6 million per annum.
- The company's proceeds from the most recent financing are to be used for working capital purposes. In particular, a portion of these funds earmarked for expanding temporary contractor payroll from September onwards.
- The management expects Q3 operating results to exceed Q2, and that Q4 should show further improvement over Q3. It also anticipates achieving positive net income by the end of Q4.
- Organic growth in six operating brands is enhanced by expanding geographic footprint into new regions and increasing cross-sales between brands.
- Staffing 360 Solutions' goal is to grow organically and through select accretive M&A transactions to achieve sustainable, profitable growth to a $500 million revenue company over the next two years.
- Price Action: STAF shares traded higher by 9.79% at $2.02 on the last check Friday.
