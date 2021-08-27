Return on Capital Employed Insights for Prestige Consumer

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q1, Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) earned $91.34 million, a 28.76% increase from the preceding quarter. Prestige Consumer also posted a total of $269.18 million in sales, a 13.21% increase since Q4. Prestige Consumer earned $70.94 million, and sales totaled $237.76 million in Q4.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Prestige Consumer posted an ROCE of 0.06%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Prestige Consumer is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Prestige Consumer, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Analyst Predictions

Prestige Consumer reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.14/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.87/share.