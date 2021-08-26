 Skip to main content

Recap: Dell Technologies Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 4:39pm   Comments
Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) fell 0.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.67% over the past year to $2.24, which beat the estimate of $2.03.

Revenue of $26,133,000,000 higher by 14.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $25,500,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Dell Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dobdcx9f

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $104.62

52-week low: $58.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.82%

Company Description

Dell Technologies, born from Dell's 2016 acquisition of EMC, is a leading provider of servers and storage products through its ISG segment; PCs, monitors, and peripherals via its CSG division; and virtualization software through VMware. Its brands include Dell, Dell EMC, VMware (expected to be spun off toward the end of 2021), Boomi (expected to be sold by the end of 2021), Secureworks, and Virtustream. The company focuses on supplementing its traditional mainstream servers and PCs with hardware and software products for hybrid-cloud environments. The Texas-based company employs around 158,000 people and sells globally.

 

