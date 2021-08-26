Recap: Lantronix Q4 Earnings

Shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) moved higher by 9.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 50.00% over the past year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $20,638,000 up by 18.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,270,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ltrx/mediaframe/44788/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $6.05

52-week low: $4.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.03%

Company Overview

Lantronix Inc is a networking company. It provides secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and information technology assets. It organizes its products and solutions into three product lines: IoT, which is the key revenue driver for the company, information technology management, and others. The company serves a diverse range of markets including healthcare, industrial, security, energy, transportation, and government networking. Its primary geographic markets are the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific Japan. The Americas contribute to the vast majority of total revenue.