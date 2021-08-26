Bill.com Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) decreased 0.1% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 250.00% year over year to ($0.07), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $78,273,000 up by 85.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $62,140,000.

Outlook

Bill.com Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bill/mediaframe/46302/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $221.98

Company's 52-week low was at $82.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.18%

Company Description

Bill.com Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software which automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs. Its artificial-intelligence enabled financial software platform used mostly to build connections between customers, suppliers, and clients. The company's platform generates and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash. The firm generates revenue through subscription and transaction fees.