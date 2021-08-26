Recap: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q2 Earnings

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) decreased 6.3% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 50.00% over the past year to $0.52, which missed the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $415,881,000 decreased by 21.43% year over year, which missed the estimate of $435,750,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/54sfage5

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $123.52

Company's 52-week low was at $75.75

Price action over last quarter: down 9.78%

Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market strategy is characterized by a unique, fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and strong and consistent store performance for the company.