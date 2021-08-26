Workday: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) rose 0.1% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 46.43% year over year to $1.23, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $1,260,000,000 rose by 18.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,240,000,000.

Guidance

Workday hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8x7nnjza

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $282.77

52-week low: $189.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.41%

Company Overview

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 12,000 employees.