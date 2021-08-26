Redhill Biopharma: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) rose 11.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 250.00% year over year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $21,502,000 higher by 2.89% year over year, which missed the estimate of $25,020,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Redhill Biopharma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2pyspjpc

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $11.52

Company's 52-week low was at $5.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.07%

Company Overview

Redhill Biopharma Ltd is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults, Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults, and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its key clinical late-stage development programs include RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-204, for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda) with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; Opaganib (Yeliva); RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation and RHB-107, a Phase 2-stage serine protease inhibitor targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases.