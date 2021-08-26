Recap: Hain Celestial Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 21.88% over the past year to $0.39, which were in line with the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $450,653,000 declined by 11.94% year over year, which missed the estimate of $459,230,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hain Celestial Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=145404

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $46.02

Company's 52-week low was at $30.11

Price action over last quarter: down 1.38%

Company Overview

Hain Celestial makes better-for- you natural and organic consumer products, with 69% of fiscal 2020 revenue considered grocery, 15% snacks, 10% personal care, and 6% tea. Some of the company's most recognized brands are Celestial Seasonings (tea), Terra (chips), Garden of Eatin' (chips), Sensible Portions (snacks), The Greek Gods (yogurt), Earth's Best (baby food and care), and Ella's Kitchen (baby food). The company primarily sells in developed markets, including the U.S. (49% of revenue), U.K. (32%), Canada (8%), and Europe (11%). Its products can be found in traditional grocery stores, natural foods supermarkets, specialty health stores, mass-market retailers, club warehouses, drugstores, convenience stores, and restaurants and e-commerce sites.