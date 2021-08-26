Coty: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) rose 3.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 80.43% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $1,062,000,000 up by 89.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,022,340,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Coty hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://kvgo.com/openexchange-inc/coty-4q-21-financial-results-conference

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.49

52-week low: $2.65

Price action over last quarter: down 7.60%

Company Profile

Coty is a global beauty company that sells fragrances (56% of fiscal 2020 revenue), color cosmetics (31%), and skin/body care (13%). The firm licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Gucci, Burberry, and Davidoff for its prestige portfolio. Coty's most popular color cosmetic brands are CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Kylie. Coty also holds a 40% stake in a salon and retail haircare business, including brands Wella, Clairol, OPI, and ghd. Francois Coty founded the firm in 1904 and it remained private until its 2013 IPO. It had focused on prestige fragrances and nail salon brands until the 2016 acquisition of Procter & Gamble's beauty care business. This nearly doubled the firm's revenue base, and launched it into mass channel cosmetics and professional hair care.