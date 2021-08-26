Recap: Hello Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 9.30% year over year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $568,676,000 rose by 3.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $558,010,000.

Guidance

Q3 revenue expected between $565,020,000 and $580,500,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6u4p24cu

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $21.56

52-week low: $11.09

Price action over last quarter: down 11.90%

Company Description

Hello Group Inc, formerly Momo Inc provides mobile-based social networking services. It enables users to establish and expand social relationships based on location and interests. Its platform includes Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools, and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. It also operates a stand-alone video application called Hani, which features the live video content on its core Momo mobile application. The company derives its revenue from live video service, value-added services, mobile marketing services, mobile games and other services. It operates in three segments: Momo' service lines, Tantan's service lines, and QOOL's service line out of which Momo' service lines segment derives majority revenue.