Recap: Golden Ocean Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 279.31% over the past year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $275,702,000 up by 137.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $207,050,000.

Guidance

Golden Ocean Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Golden Ocean Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.49

Company's 52-week low was at $3.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.09%

Company Description

Golden Ocean Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based dry bulk shipping company. Its business involves transportation of dry bulk cargo including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers through its fleet of owned and chartered vessels, bareboat vessels, commercial management vessels and new buildings are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and index-linked time charter contracts.