Titan Machinery: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 96.55% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $377,630,000 rose by 24.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $372,720,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.00 and $2.20.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1488035&tp_key=011684ee4d

Technicals

52-week high: $35.24

52-week low: $12.10

Price action over last quarter: down 2.44%

Company Overview

Titan Machinery Inc sells and services agricultural and construction equipment in the United States and Europe. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment which generate majority revenue distributes and sells machinery, equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and finance products for farming operations. The Construction segment markets and trades heavy equipment for building purposes. The International segment rents out machinery and equipment for farming, construction and landscaping.