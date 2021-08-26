Recap: SelectQuote Q4 Earnings

Shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) decreased 5.0% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 84.62% year over year to $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $188,449,000 up by 33.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $184,930,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=3196648&sessionid=1&key=54AC2F0ADDEE3CCD43466E9C0040C386®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $33.00

Company's 52-week low was at $13.00

Price action over last quarter: down 38.22%

Company Profile

SelectQuote Inc is a Direct-to-consumer (DTC) distribution platform which facilitates consumers to shop for health, life and auto & home insurance policies online. The company generates its revenues by selling insurance products on behalf of the insurance carrier partners in the form of commission. It functions through three lines namely, SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life, and SelectQuote Auto & Home.