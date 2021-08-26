Recap: Pure Storage Q2 Earnings

Shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) moved higher by 10.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 133.33% year over year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $496,831,000 rose by 23.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $469,480,000.

Guidance

Pure Storage hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected between $530,000,000 and $530,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.purestorage.com%2F&eventid=3196148&sessionid=1&key=B4C40DB3E8F31DECA2975216B132A7C7®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.53

Company's 52-week low was at $13.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.38%

Company Description

Pure Storage Inc is a US-based company which provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. Its services include Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software, FlashArray, its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware and Pure1, its cloud-based management, and support. FlashArray is a modular all-flash storage array designed to maximize the performance and density of flash, optimize the software services that the Purity Operating Environment provides and minimize solution cost for customers. Its customers include cloud-based software and service providers, consumer web, education, energy, governments, healthcare, media, telecommunications amongst others.