Phibro Animal Health: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) fell 2.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 88.24% year over year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $220,300,000 up by 18.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $213,460,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $31.00

52-week low: $16.27

Price action over last quarter: down 14.32%

Company Overview

Phibro Animal Health Corp operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. It develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. The product portfolio of the company includes animal health products such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, nutritional specialty products and vaccines, and mineral nutrition products. The company operates through three segments, Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products, of which key revenue is derived from the Animal Health segment which relates to the development, manufacturing, and marketing of antibacterials, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The entity sells its products in the US and other international countries.