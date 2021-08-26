Recap: Aviat Networks Q4 Earnings

Shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) decreased 3.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 40.00% year over year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $71,686,000 rose by 14.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $64,880,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $283,000,000 and $293,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mfr8bn6j

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $87.13

52-week low: $18.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.95%

Company Description

Aviat Networks Inc is a networking solutions provider. It designs, manufactures and sells wireless networking products, solutions, and services to mobile and fixed operators, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies and broadcast network operators around the world. The company's product categories include point-to-point microwave and millimeter wave radios that are licensed (subject to local frequency regulatory requirements), lightly-licensed and license-exempt (operating in license-exempt frequencies), and element and network management software. Primarily the firm's concentrations for most of the Sales and Service resources are in the United States, Western and Southern Africa, the Philippines, and the European Union.