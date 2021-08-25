Recap: Ulta Beauty Q2 Earnings

Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 524.66% over the past year to $4.56, which beat the estimate of $2.42.

Revenue of $1,967,000,000 rose by 60.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,720,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aa3xicrf

Technicals

52-week high: $378.10

Company's 52-week low was at $200.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.39%

Company Profile

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the U.S. with approximately 1,300 stores. The firm offers makeup (44% of 2020 sales), fragrances, skincare, and haircare (20% of 2020 sales) products, and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.